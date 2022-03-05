Mohali: Rishabh Pant has grown leaps and bound over the past two seasons – be it at home or away. Pant’s audacious 96 off 97 balls against Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test once again shows why he is a key member of the side. Pant’s blazing knock received praise from India’s new No 3 Hanuma Vihari. The Andhra Pradesh-born batter – who is the complete opposite of Pant – lavished praise on the young India wicketkeeper and reckoned he is a ‘different’ kind of a batter.

Vihari, who scored 58, credited Pant for taking India past 350 on Day 1 of the Test. “Rishabh is a different kind of a batsman and it was a special innings. We all know how he bats, and it was a special innings today. He helped us get to 350+ on the first day, which will be helpful going forward,” Vihari said at stumps on Day 1.

Claiming that he was batting in his most favoured position, Vihari also spoke about how he felt in the middle during his classy knock.

“Felt good going out in the middle. I was batting well, and I had a good preparation. Great opportunity batting at number three for India. I am happy to bat wherever the team wants me to, but my most preferred position is number three, I have done it in first class cricket. I thought initially the ball was coming onto the bat well. But once the ball went old, it was difficult to time the ball well,” he said.

India, who are 357 for six would look to extend their first innings score and look to bat out Lanka.