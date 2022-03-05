<strong>Mohali:</strong> Rishabh Pant has grown leaps and bound over the past two seasons - be it at home or away. Pant's audacious 96 off 97 balls against Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test once again shows why he is a key member of the side. Pant's blazing knock received praise from India's new No 3 Hanuma Vihari. The Andhra Pradesh-born batter - who is the complete opposite of Pant - lavished praise on the young India wicketkeeper and reckoned he is a 'different' kind of a batter. <p></p> <p></p>Vihari, who scored 58, credited Pant for taking India past 350 on Day 1 of the Test. "Rishabh is a different kind of a batsman and it was a special innings. We all know how he bats, and it was a special innings today. He helped us get to 350+ on the first day, which will be helpful going forward," Vihari said at stumps on Day 1. <p></p> <p></p>Claiming that he was batting in his most favoured position, Vihari also spoke about how he felt in the middle during his classy knock. <p></p> <p></p>"Felt good going out in the middle. I was batting well, and I had a good preparation. Great opportunity batting at number three for India. I am happy to bat wherever the team wants me to, but my most preferred position is number three, I have done it in first class cricket. I thought initially the ball was coming onto the bat well. But once the ball went old, it was difficult to time the ball well," he said. <p></p> <p></p>India, who are 357 for six would look to extend their first innings score and look to bat out Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;