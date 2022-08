IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women vs Australia Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Final Match of CWG Women’s T20I 2022, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women vs Australia Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XI

The Indian women will clash with Australian women in the final match of Commonwealth Games Women’s T2O 2022 for the Gold Medal. Both the teams are on the cusp of the creating the history in for their respective country in Birmingham, England.

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women vs Australia Women : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Final Match of CWG Women’s T20I 2022, Edgbaston, Birmingham

TOSS: The match toss between India Women & Australia Women will take place at 9:00 PM IST

Start Time: 9:30 PM IST and 5:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

IND-W vs AUS-W My Dream11 Team

Smriti Mandhana (c), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.