Cameron Green scored an unbeaten century on the second day of the first practice match against India A leading a comeback, singlehandedly, after Umesh Yadav rattled them early on in Sydney. The hosts finished the day on 286/8, leading by 39 runs with Green unbeaten on 114.

Umesh had knocked over the two Australia A openers Will Pucovski (1) and Joe Burns (4) in his successive overs before Mohammed Siraj cleaned up their skipper Travis Head (18). Ravichandran Ashwin then spun a web in the post-lunch session taking two wickets and reducing them to 98/5.

With India A on top at the Drummyne Oval, Cameron Green was joined by Australia Test captain Tim Paine in the middle and a significant damage to repair. The duo did that job admirably well with a century stand for the sixth wicket.

Green countered Indian bowlers with a strokeful innings that has seen him hit 10 fours and a six so far. His senior Paine started well for his 44 but holed out to Prithi Shaw off Umesh with his team still 45 runs behind.

Siraj then had James Pattinson out caught behind but then Maddinson found another able partner in Michael Neser as they took their team into the lead.

Neser struck three fours and a six in his 33 off 57 before being run-out.

At the close of play, Maddinson was joined by Mark Steketee (1*).

Earlier, India A declared at 247/9 after adding 10 runs more to their overnight tally.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 117 off 242, an innings that featured 18 fours and a six.

The three-day practice match will end on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Australia A 286/8 (Cameron Green 114*, Tim Paine 44; Umesh Yadav 3/44, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/58, Mohammed Siraj 2/71) lead India A 247/9d (Ajinkya Rahane 117*, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; James Pattinson 3/58) by 39 runs