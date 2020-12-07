Cameron Green scored an unbeaten century on the second day of the first practice match against India A leading a comeback, singlehandedly, after Umesh Yadav rattled them early on in Sydney. The hosts finished the day on 286/8, leading by 39 runs with Green unbeaten on 114. <p></p> <p></p>Umesh had knocked over the two Australia A openers Will Pucovski (1) and Joe Burns (4) in his successive overs before Mohammed Siraj cleaned up their skipper Travis Head (18). Ravichandran Ashwin then spun a web in the post-lunch session taking two wickets and reducing them to 98/5. <p></p> <p></p>With India A on top at the Drummyne Oval, Cameron Green was joined by Australia Test captain Tim Paine in the middle and a significant damage to repair. The duo did that job admirably well with a century stand for the sixth wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Green countered Indian bowlers with a strokeful innings that has seen him hit 10 fours and a six so far. His senior Paine started well for his 44 but holed out to Prithi Shaw off Umesh with his team still 45 runs behind. <p></p> <p></p>Siraj then had James Pattinson out caught behind but then Maddinson found another able partner in Michael Neser as they took their team into the lead. <p></p> <p></p>Neser struck three fours and a six in his 33 off 57 before being run-out. <p></p> <p></p>At the close of play, Maddinson was joined by Mark Steketee (1*). <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, India A declared at 247/9 after adding 10 runs more to their overnight tally. <p></p> <p></p>Captain Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 117 off 242, an innings that featured 18 fours and a six. <p></p> <p></p>The three-day practice match will end on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief Scores: Australia A</strong> 286/8 (Cameron Green 114*, Tim Paine 44; Umesh Yadav 3/44, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/58, Mohammed Siraj 2/71) lead <strong>India A</strong> 247/9d (Ajinkya Rahane 117*, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; James Pattinson 3/58) by 39 runs</em> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;