'India Have Underestimated Rest Of World': Andy Roberts Lashes Out At Team India's Approach After WTC Final Defeat

Legendary Windies cricketer has criticised Team India's approach in the WTC Final clash against Australia

New Delhi: Sir Andy Roberts criticized the Indian cricket team for their approach during the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team put in a subpar performance and appeared unprepared for the mega clash, while Australia defeated them by 209 runs to win the Test Mace and WTC trophy.

With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, Australia have become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Two years ago after Australia missed out on reaching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship Final due to being penalised for slow over-rate, the Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee tournament with a comprehensive 209-run win.

Andy Roberts Slams Team India For Their Arrogance "There is this arrogance which has crept into Indian cricket and through this, India have underestimated the rest of the world. India must decide what their focus is Test cricket or limited overs cricket. T20 cricket will run its course. There is no contest between bat and ball there," said Roberts to mid-day.

"I expected India to show their batting strength. I saw no bright spot in the final although Ajinkya Rahane fought hard; got hit on his hand. Shubman Gill looks good when he plays those shots, but he stands on leg stump and is often dismissed bowled or caught behind. He has good hands, but he must get behind the ball. Virat Kohli, though, got a brute of a delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first innings. India have some very good players mind you, but they have not performed creditably away from home," he added.