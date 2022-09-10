India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Kanpur: India Legends will clash against South Africa Legends in the first fixture of Road Safety World Series 2022 at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST. The motive of this tournament is to promote road safety. The tournament will be played with 8 teams as New Zealand has joined this season. The tournament was earlier played with only 7 teams. Every team will get the chance to play 5 league matches until the top Four will qualify for the Semi-Finals.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match in India.

What date will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will take place on September 10, Saturday.

Where will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

What time will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match begin?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be broadcasted?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be televised on Rishtey Cineplex and Sports18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match is available to be streamed live on Voot app and website.