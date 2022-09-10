India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

<strong>Kanpur:</strong> India Legends will clash against South Africa Legends in the first fixture of Road Safety World Series 2022 at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST. The motive of this tournament is to promote road safety. The tournament will be played with 8 teams as New Zealand has joined this season. The tournament was earlier played with only 7 teams. Every team will get the chance to play 5 league matches until the top Four will qualify for the Semi-Finals. <p></p> <p></p>Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What date will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will take place on September 10, Saturday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What time will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match begin?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be broadcasted?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be televised on Rishtey Cineplex and Sports18 in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match is available to be streamed live on Voot app and website.