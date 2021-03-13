After a hiccup against England, India brought their best game forward against South Africa on Sunday as they won the match by 56 runs. The hosts did not get off to an ideal start after being put in to bat by South Africa as they lost Virender Sehwag early in the piece for six off eight balls.

That is when Subramanian Badrinath joined Sachin Tendulkar and the duo put on a brilliant 95-run stand before Badrinath retired hurt. Tendulkar carried on as he scored a whirlwind 60 off 37 balls. His innings were laced with nine fours and a six.

But it was Yuvraj Singh’s innings that stole the show. He hit a breathtaking 52 off 22 balls to help India post a mammoth 204 for three in 20 overs. Yuvraj was on a roll as he hit four consecutive sixes against Zander De Bruyn.

Yusuf Pathan also hit a breezy 10-ball 23 at the back end. For South Africa, Zondeki was the best bowler on display as he picked up two wickets, but was a little expensive as he conceded 35 runs in three overs.

Chasing a mammoth 205 to win, South Africa got off to a flyer. Their openers – Andrew Puttick and Morne Van Wyk – put on an 87-run stand. At that point in time, it seemed like the game would go down to the wire, but that was not to be as Yusuf Pathan came up with the goods with the ball. He picked up three wickets and conceded 34 runs in his four-over spell. Yuvraj chipped in with the ball as well as he picked up a couple of wickets.

With the win, India – has already qualified for the semi-final of this tournament as they are leading the points table with 20 points in six matches.