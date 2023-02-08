India Best players list of Australia vs India, India Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for 1st test, IND vs AUS 2023. Rohit Sharma, a bonafide white-ball legend, will face his biggest test as India's red-ball captain against a determined Australian side which would be hungry for revenge when the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar series starts here Thursday. It is a series that promises a lot of twists and turns, engrossing sub-plots and probably career-defining performances. It's such a high-profile rubber that non-performance could lead to end of career for some after this series.

The match toss between India and Australia will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

09 February, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin(vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Mohammad Shami

India (IND): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin,Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head