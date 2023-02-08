India vs Australia 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain Probable XIs For Todays Match On 9.30 PM IST February 09, Thursday At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

India vs Australia 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction: Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain Probable XIs For Todays Match On 9.30 PM IST February 09, Thursday At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Here is the Dream11 team prediction for India vs Australia 1st Border-Gavaskar Test match which will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Updated: February 9, 2023 1:24 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
My Dream11 Team India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India Best players list of Australia vs India, India Dream11 Team Player List, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for 1st test, IND vs AUS 2023. Rohit Sharma, a bonafide white-ball legend, will face his biggest test as India's red-ball captain against a determined Australian side which would be hungry for revenge when the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar series starts here Thursday. It is a series that promises a lot of twists and turns, engrossing sub-plots and probably career-defining performances. It's such a high-profile rubber that non-performance could lead to end of career for some after this series.

 

TOSS: The match toss between India and Australia will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

Start Time: 09 February, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST

 

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

 

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin(vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Mohammad Shami

 

IND vs AUS Probable XI

India (IND): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin,Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Travis Head

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›

Also Read More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

India vs Australia 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction: Border-...

If Wicket Is Rank Turner, Definitely Play Four Spinners: Moh...

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM ...

SAT20: PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pretoria Capitals...

Sachin Tendulkar Posts A Hilarious Tweet On Border-Gavaskar ...

Advertisement