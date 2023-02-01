Breaking News

    India vs Australia 1st Test Nagpur: How Book Online Tickets Via Bookmyshow And Paytm?

    The ticket price for the 1st India vs Australia Test varies from INR 300 to Rs 125000

    Updated: February 1, 2023 2:20 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    Nagpur: India and Australia are set to lock horns in a massive four-match Test series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a gateway to the World Test Championship final for India. A win for India will take them to their second WTC final. The series gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur and the tickets for the first game have been put on sale. This will be the first Test match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur in five years so there is a lot of excitement building among the fans.

    Bookmyshow and Paytm are the two platforms where fans can purchase tickets for the first Test.

    India vs Australia 1st Test: How To Book Tickets Via Paytm

    • Go to the ticket booking section of the Paytm app.

    • Select Event Tickets and go to IND vs AUS section.

    • Upon opening that tab, select the "Buy Now" button.

    • Choose the type of ticket you want to buy before choosing a seat.

    • Fill out the remaining fields when you confirm your seat.

    • Finally, pay for the ticket with money from your Paytm account.

    • The buyer will get regular updates via email or SMS.

    India vs Australia 1st Test: How To Book Tickets Via Bookmyshow

    • Open the Bookmyshow app and search for India vs Australia Test Series

    • Select book now button

    • Select seats in the next section after which you will be taken to the payment platform

    • Pay for your tickets and get a digital copy of your ticket.

    India vs Australia 1st Test Nagpur Ticket Price

    IND AUS Nagpur Ticket Prices

    Wing Floor Cost
    West Ground INR 300
    East Ground INR 300
    East 1st INR 300
    West Ground (Bays R & S) INR 400
    West 1st INR 400
    North 4th INR 600
    North 3rd INR 800
    South 4th INR 800
    North Ground INR 1,000
    South (K, L, M & N) Ground INR 1,500
    South 3rd INR 2,000
    South (G & H) Ground INR 3,000
    Corporate Box INR 1,25,000

    India's Test Squad (1st two tests): Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav

    Australia's Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Steven Smith (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar, Lance Morris, Cameron Green, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

