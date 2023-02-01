India vs Australia 1st Test Nagpur: How Book Online Tickets Via Bookmyshow And Paytm?
The ticket price for the 1st India vs Australia Test varies from INR 300 to Rs 125000
Nagpur: India and Australia are set to lock horns in a massive four-match Test series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a gateway to the World Test Championship final for India. A win for India will take them to their second WTC final. The series gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur and the tickets for the first game have been put on sale. This will be the first Test match at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur in five years so there is a lot of excitement building among the fans. Bookmyshow and Paytm are the two platforms where fans can purchase tickets for the first Test. India vs Australia 1st Test: How To Book Tickets Via Paytm
India's Test Squad (1st two tests): Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav Australia's Test Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Steven Smith (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar, Lance Morris, Cameron Green, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
- Go to the ticket booking section of the Paytm app.
- Select Event Tickets and go to IND vs AUS section.
- Upon opening that tab, select the "Buy Now" button.
- Choose the type of ticket you want to buy before choosing a seat.
- Fill out the remaining fields when you confirm your seat.
- Finally, pay for the ticket with money from your Paytm account.
- The buyer will get regular updates via email or SMS.
- Open the Bookmyshow app and search for India vs Australia Test Series
- Select book now button
- Select seats in the next section after which you will be taken to the payment platform
- Pay for your tickets and get a digital copy of your ticket.
IND AUS Nagpur Ticket Prices
|Wing
|Floor
|Cost
|West
|Ground
|INR 300
|East
|Ground
|INR 300
|East
|1st
|INR 300
|West
|Ground (Bays R & S)
|INR 400
|West
|1st
|INR 400
|North
|4th
|INR 600
|North
|3rd
|INR 800
|South
|4th
|INR 800
|North
|Ground
|INR 1,000
|South (K, L, M & N)
|Ground
|INR 1,500
|South
|3rd
|INR 2,000
|South (G & H)
|Ground
|INR 3,000
|Corporate Box
|INR 1,25,000
Also Read
- India vs Australia 1st Test Nagpur: How Book Online Tickets Via Bookmyshow And Paytm?
- IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Join India Squad For Border Gavaskar Trophy
- Steve Smith Opens Up On Australia's Decision To Not Play Practice Games In India
- IND Vs AUS Test: Australian Team To Practice In Bangalore Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy Opener
- IND vs AUS Test: Aussie Legend Ian Healy Takes Potshot At India Ahead Border Gavaskar Trophy
Also Read More News ›
- India vs Australia 1st Test Nagpur: How Book Online Tickets Via Bookmyshow And Paytm?
- IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Join India Squad For Border Gavaskar Trophy
- Steve Smith Opens Up On Australia's Decision To Not Play Practice Games In India
- IND Vs AUS Test: Australian Team To Practice In Bangalore Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy Opener
- IND vs AUS Test: Aussie Legend Ian Healy Takes Potshot At India Ahead Border Gavaskar Trophy
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
27 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 27 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
27 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
New Zealand beat India by 21 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS