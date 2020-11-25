The BCCI has reportedly asked Cricket Australia to relax quarantine rules for Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma so as to make them available for the upcoming Test series in Australia. Both Rohit and Ishant are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

According to various media reports, the duo will miss the first two Tests considering the time required for them to be match fit. Additionally, the strict quarantine rules mean they will be unable to train for 14 straight days even if they fly down to Australia now.

This has also put further question mark over their participation in the remainder of the two Tests as well.

“BCCI is in talks with CA, which in turn is negotiating with the Australian government about a relaxation in the quarantine rules (for the two players). If the rules are relaxed, then both Rohit and Ishant could be available for the (second) tour game,” The Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday had said that for Rohit and Ishant to be part of the Test series, they will have to fly out in the next three-four days. He was apparently referring the timeline so that they will be able to participate in the tour games to prove their match fitness and get some game time before the Tests.

While the BCCI official said it’s not mandatory to play practice matches before a Test but it’s ideal.

“It’s sort of not mandatory. At the same time, for a Test series in Australia, ideally the players should have match practice before going into the Tests. It’s difficult to directly go into the Test series. Then again, this is a call to be taken by the selectors and the team management. The BCCI doesn’t interfere in those matters.” the official was quoted as saying.

Rohit and Ishant have only been selected in the Test squad after suffering injuries during the IPL 2020.

While Ishant was ruled out of the entire season due to a ribcage injury, Rohit ended up missing several matches after hurting his hamstring before making his return for the playoffs and the final.