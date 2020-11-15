Legendary Australia players heaped huge praises on Indian skipper Virat Kohli and called him “a very powerful guy” and ”one of the most influential” players in world cricket. Kohli is considered as one of the modern-day batting greats after his consistent performances in all three formats of the game. The premium batsman currently holds the top spot in ODI Rankings, second in Tests and ninth in the T20I format.

Former Australia skipper Mark Taylor said Kohli does a commendable job to walk the fine line in being an aggressive cricketer and also a statesman at the same time.

“I think he is a very powerful guy in world cricket, but I think he does a very good job to walk that fine line in being an aggressive cricketer and also a statesman. I think he’s doing it very well,” Taylor was quoted as saying by ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

The legendary Australia batsman said Kohli carries the responsibility of being an influential personality with great respect.

“I think he treats that responsibility with great respect. He’s still very much his own person when you watch him play.

“I’ve always found him in the times I’ve spoken to him to be very respectful to the game and those playing it and those who have played it,” Taylor added.

While Greg Chappell labelled the Indian skipper as one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment.

“I think he’s certainly one of the best players and one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment.

Chappell, who was coach of the Indian team from 2005-07, said Kohli has a strong opinion and backs himself to back up his words.

“He has strong views, he’s quite happy to speak those views, he’s quite happy to put himself out there and back himself to back up his words,” Chappell said.

The former Aussie skipper also feels that India will treat Test cricket with respect while Kohli is playing because he loves Test cricket.

“He loves Test cricket and while he’s playing India will treat Test cricket with respect because he has a big say in Indian cricket. That’s a good thing,” Chappell said.

“If you have a captain of India who is not interested in Test cricket that will impact the scene. Virat loves Test cricket, he champions Test cricket, and while that’s happening India will play Test cricket,” he added.

Kohli will return home after the opening Test, which ends on December 21. He has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his actor wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in early January.

In the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, Kohli will also play the opening encounter as he has been granted the paternity leave for the birth of his first child. Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann feels Kohli will give his all in winning the lone Test he is set to play in the series.

“That’s just the way he plays; he plays full of energy and doesn’t want to lose.

“He always pushes the boundaries, but that’s what great players do. He wants to win every game. That was one of the more fiery ones [2017 series] going around in recent years,” Lehmann said.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

The tour will commence with three ODIs starting on November 27, followed by as many T20Is.