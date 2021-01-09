Another massive injury blow for Team India as their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the man in question on day 3 of the third Test between Australia and India at the SCG. Jadeja got badly hit on the left thumb when he was trying to defend a rising delivery from Mitchell Starc during India’s innings. He was immediately attended by the team physio in the middle. However, the nature of the injury cannot be assessed but if it’s a serious one then it will be a big blow to India who are already dealing with several injury setbacks in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Holding the fort when the wickets were falling at the other end, Jadeja added some valuable runs towards the back end of the Indian innings. The 32-year-old scored an unbeaten 28 and added crucial 30-odd runs for the final wicket with Mohammed Siraj. Mayank Agarwal took the field in place of injured Jadeja during Australia’s second innings.

Meanwhile, a relentless Patrick Cummins and a mean Josh Hazlewood dismissed India for 244 after Cheteshwar Pujara’s slowest half-century helped Australia take complete command at tea on the third day in Sydney. Australia took a first-innings lead of 94 runs and it would be an uphill task for India to make a comeback in this match.

Pujara’s – 50 off 176 balls – ultra-defensive approach put tremendous pressure on his colleagues and India never quite got the momentum going as Cummins – 4/29 in 21.4 overs, Hazlewood – 2/43 in 21 overs – and Mitchell Starc – 1/61 – continuously attacked the batsmen — first with a leg-side field and short-ball strategy and then on the corridor of uncertainty.

Pujara doesn’t play the pull or hook shot well and he wasn’t allowed room to either cut or drive.

While he never tried to rotate strike, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane (22) and Rishabh Pant (36) felt the urge to break the shackles in the absence of any such intention from the other end. It also resulted in three run-outs including the one off Hanuma Vihari, who fell short while going for a quick but non-existent single.

It was then left to Jadeja, who had to throw his bat around to bring the lead down to less than 100 runs, but that would be of little comfort considering that India would now have to bat fourth to save the match.