The much-anticipated duel between India and Australia is about to start from November 27 with the three-match ODI series followed by three T20Is and four Test matches. Team India will play their first international match after the COVID-19 break. Meanwhile, players from both India and Australia played some competitive cricket in the recently concluded Indian Premier League in UAE. The ODI series is expected to set up the tone of the long tour for India, while the pressure will be more on the hosts to prove supremacy at their own den.

Not many Australian players had a good IPL as Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch struggled a lot with poor form in the season. While the mega buy for Kolkata Knight Riders Pat Cummins also had an underwhelming season with the ball. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis were amongst the few Aussie players who had a decent IPL season in the UAE.

Here are the five Australian Player to look out for in upcoming ODI series against India:

David Warner: The southpaw is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous batsmen in white-ball cricket and has the ability to change the course of the game on his own. The 34-year-old started slowly in the IPL 2020 but picked his pace in the middle as he slammed 548 runs in 16 games. Warner also has an outstanding record while playing against India. He has amassed 838 runs in 19 games at an average of 49.29 including three centuries against the Asian giants. Warner will play a crucial role at the top to set the tone for the much-hyped series.

Steve Smith: The modern-day legend is one of the toughest competitors for any team in all three formats. With his unconventional technique, Smith confused the bowlers and play with their mid. The premium Aussie batsman had a rough IPL 2020 as he managed to score just 311 runs in 14 games at an average of 25.91. However, Smith has claimed that he has got his ‘mojo’ back and is ready to score big runs against India. The 31-year-old has always been a tough puzzle to crack for India as he as a fantastic record against them with 907 runs in 18 games at an astonishing average of 60.46.

Mitchell Starc: The premium Aussie pacer missed the IPL 2020 but he is ready to create havoc in the upcoming ODI series against India. Starc was in decent touch with the ball against England in the September ODI series as he scalped 5 wickets in three matches. The left-arm seamer has tasted a fair share of success against India with 16 wickets in 11 games. Starc with the new ball can trouble the Indian top-order who will be missing Rohit Sharma in the limited-overs series.

Adam Zampa: The leg-spinner is expected to play a huge role for Australia in the limited-overs series against India as he has an excellent record against their skipper Virat Kohli. Zampa has dismissed Kohli, the most no of time in ODI, 7. Earlier, in the ODI series against India in January, Zampa got Kohli’s number twice in three games. He is going to play a psychological edge over the Indian skipper in the white-ball series, which can change the game in Australia’s favour.

Glenn Maxwell: The flamboyant Australia all-rounder had a tough time with the bat in IPL 2020. The 32-year-old only scored 108 runs in 13 matches and was criticised heavily by many for his approach in many games. The spotlight will be on Maxwell as he was in great touch when Australia last played an ODI series as he slammed 186 runs in 3 games against England in September. But the IPL 2020 raised doubts over his credibility with the bat which he will try to clear in the series against India, whom he had a decent record playing against with 746 runs in 25 games.