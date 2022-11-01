India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Weather Forecast

Adelaide Weather Update: India and Bangladesh will face off in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup. Both teams have two wins and a loss in the two games they have played. India beat Pakistan and Netherlands but lost to South Africa while Bangladesh lost to South Africa but defeated Netherlands and Zimbabwe. If Bangladesh manage to beat India, it will significantly increase their chances of reaching the playoffs.

India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Weather Report

According to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, Wednesday will be a cloudy day with around 60 per cent chance of rain. “Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h,” reads the weather forecast. It it does rain, then it will be a big setback for India who are the favourites to win the match.

India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

India vs Adelaide Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Adelaide Pitch Report

Adelaide is one surface in Australia that resembles the sub-continent wickets. So far, the tournament has been dominated by the bowlers but the batters will enjoy the conditions in Adelaide.

Toss Timing

The India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, November 2. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

India vs Bangladesh Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal/Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin/Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed