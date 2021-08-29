London: There is more for the England team to rejoice for the fourth Test after a series-levelling win in the third Test against India at Headingley, Leeds. With the series nicely poised at 1-1, England would be the happier of the two sides at the moment with pacer Mark Wood regaining full fitness and all-rounder Chris Woakes returning to the squad for the fourth Test, having missed the first three Tests of the series due to injury.

However, Jos Buttler will miss the game at Oval next week as his wife is expecting their second child.

Wood had hurt his right shoulder while fielding during the second Test at Lord’s while Woakes has recovered from the heel injury that kept him out of international cricket since the ODI series against Pakistan in July.

Woakes played a domestic T20 game on Friday and will be a welcome addition to the squad in the absence of key players such as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

While Jonny Bairstow will keep in Buttler’s absence, Sam Billings, who has played 25 ODIs and 32 T20s, has been brought in as the reserve wicketkeeper.

“Both of them have come through fine. Wood was bowling yesterday morning. He will be available for selection and Woakes has played so he becomes available again,” Silverwood said a day after England’s series-levelling win over India at Leeds.

Silverwood was also asked if Bairstow was up for the job?

“Yes, I am confident that Jonny can do the job if asked and yes Jonny would want to do the job if asked. We have had already had those conversations. He is happy to do that,” the coach added.

Pacer Saqib Mahmood has been left out of the squad. The fourth Test begins on September 2 at the Oval. The series is tied at 1-1.

India, on the other hand, might opt for Ravichandran Ashwin instead of Ishant Sharma as the fourth bowling option although Shardul Thakur is also in the fray to take the same spot. Ravindra Jadeja suffered a knee injury during the third Test but reports suggest that there is nothing serious and he will hold on to his place for the Oval Test.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

