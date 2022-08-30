India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022: A Look At India’s Predicted XI For The Match

Dubai: India will take on Hong Kong in their second match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday after a remarkable victory in the first match of the tournament against Pakistan on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side is in top form after the remarkable victory in the first match and will look to continue the momentum against Hong Kong as well.

The Indian cricket team will play the next match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Indian fans are expecting an easy win considering the quality of the Hong Kong side.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. It will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. The clash is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.

India’s predicted playing XI- Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Hong Kong Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Hong Kong Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11