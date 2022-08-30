Dubai: India are ready to take on Hong Kong in their second match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after a remarkable victory by five wickets in the first match of the tournament against Pakistan on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is in top form after the remarkable victory in the first match and will look to continue the momentum against Hong Kong as well. India will play the next match at the same venue in Dubai and fans are expecting an easy win considering the quality of the Hong Kong side.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match in India.

What date will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will take place on August 31, Wednesday.

Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match be broadcasted?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Hong KongAsia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.