<strong>Kanpur:</strong> Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday became India's third-highest wicket-taker in test cricket as India inch closer to victory. Kane Williamson was toiling hard till he got an unplayable delivery from Jadeja thumping into his pads. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand is in all sorts of trouble with 8 wickets down. Tim Southee and Rachin Ravindra have a herculean task in their hands to bat the remaining 10 overs. <p></p> <p></p>If the first session completely belonged to New Zealand who didn't lose a single wicket, the second session certainly belonged to India as Umesh Yadav (1/3 in 12 overs) removed night-watchman Will Somerville (36 off 110 balls) with a short ball immediately after post-lunch resumption. <p></p> <p></p>Williamson looked way more confident that his first innings effort as he hit a cover drive off Ishant Sharma (0/20 in 7 overs), who was completely off-colour on the day. <p></p> <p></p>Ross Taylor (2) never looked comfortable and at stroke of tea, Ravindra Jadeja (1/21 in 11.1 overs) finally bowled one that had his number. <p></p> <p></p>Tom Latham (52 off 146 balls) scored another half-century before Ashwin's (20-6-28-2) delivery kept low and he dragged one onto the stumps. <p></p> <p></p>With that scalp, Ashwin in his 80th Test, crossed Harbhajan Singh (417 in 103 games) to become the third highest wicket-taker for India in the five-day format. <p></p> <p></p>"I would like to congratulate Ashwin on his milestone. Well done and hope he wins many more matches for India," Harbhajan told PTI. <p></p> <p></p>"I never believed in comparisons. We played our best cricket in different times, against different opposition. I had done my best for the country back then and ditto for Ashwin, he did his best now," the former India spinner said. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from PTI</strong>