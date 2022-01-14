Cape Town, Fans Engage In Ugly Slugfest on Twitter over Controversial Dean Elgar DRS Call: The controversial DRS decision of Dean Elgar sparked an ugly Twitter war between India and Pakistan fans on Thursday. The incident took place during the third day’s play of the series-deciding Test played at Newlands, Cape Town where Elgar was adjudged leg before wicket by the on-field umpire but Hawk-eye suggested that the ball was going over the top of the stumps.

The Indian team, including captain Virat Kohli, was visibly upset and the umpire who gave the decision, Marais Erasmus was heard on stump mic saying that it is impossible that it could go over the stumps. Fans took to Twitter to show their disappointment as well with the Indians claiming foul play but the Pakistani fans soon started countering their point of view by giving a reference of an old incident that happened in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup where Sachin Tendulkar was given out leg before against Pakistan but the Hawk-eye suggested that it was missing the stumps.

Here are some of the reactions of Dean Elgar DRS Controversy the Indian and Pakistani fans on Twitter:

*_Ashwin_* – you should find better ways to win, Supersport. *_Kohli_* – Focus on your team as well. Trying to catch people all the time. *_KL_* – whole country playing against XI Pic just for attention!! pic.twitter.com/yNv9cQKYkZ Muhammad Usman (@iUsmAn97) January 13, 2022

Lol, Pakis lecturing us on fairness ? See how Pak managed to win it’s only ODI WC. Miandad was plumb yet given not out in Final Watch outhttps://t.co/l55k6fCtDB Binit Sinha (@BinitSinha2) January 13, 2022

The guy who is “banned” right?? Shivprakash (@Shivpra21185556) January 13, 2022

Pic just for an attention !! pic.twitter.com/KmlUM9hwUZ Mr.Devil789 (@MDevil789) January 13, 2022

Yeah, Bowler also grabbed wicket by chucking all the time and finally get banned. Just FYI Indian (@no_try_catch) January 13, 2022

Bounce n swing me difference n hota kya (@_hari_mohan_) January 14, 2022

The chucker deserved nothing less. PoV (@ThePoint0fView) January 13, 2022

Saeed Ajmal “when an obvious decision goes against you then you realise how difficult it is to accept. There is no way my delivery to Sachin Tendulkar from the 2011 World Cup was missing the stumps, just like the Ashwin delivery to Elgar today wasn’t missing the stumps” #Cricket Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 13, 2022

Tech /Drs is like if it goes our way it’s “Fine” if it doesn’t then we have to take it on the chin “now what our team did yesterday” Image : Sachin Tendulkar (SF Wc) it went our way. Image : Elgar (3rd test) it didn’t went our way.@ShekharGupta @bhogleharsha @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/bzBQFzRxJy Xroaders (@Xroaders_001) January 14, 2022

Elgar was eventually dismissed off the last ball of the over in the third day’s play. South Africa need 111 runs to win the Test with eight wickets in hand while India would look to bowl them out and create history as no other Indian team has gone to South Africa and won a Test series.