After enjoying a mini-break away from the game, Team India is back on the road as they get ready to face South Africa for a three-match ODI series, beginning March 12. Keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak in the country and across the world, players from both the teams are taking precautionary measures ahead of the series.

After the South African players, who were found sporting the mask earlier, it’s now the turn for India’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to follow the suite. On Tuesday, Chahal shared a photo of himself on his official Twitter handle from the Delhi airport with a face mask on. He is joining the rest of his teammates later in the day in Dharamsala where the first ODI will be played.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises in India, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has said that his players could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in the country.

“With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that’s a concern, it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it’s a way to stop anything from happening to our guys,” Boucher had told the media during his pre-departure press conference on Monday.

“I think it’s out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have.”

As of March 9, a total of 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in India. However, the health authorities in the country are mulling various options to control the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the South African team has also come with a medical team to advise the players about the dos and don’ts during their tour to India. The tourists went ahead with the India tour only after getting a clearance from their medical and security teams who did a proper risk assessment before the series.

The first ODI will be played in Dharamsala on March 12, followed by matches in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).