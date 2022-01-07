New Delhi: Former India player Aakash Chopra stresses that Team India missed the services of Virat Kohli the skipper after their seven-wicket comprehensive loss against South Africa in the 2nd test at the Wanderers. Due to back spasms, Kohli had to miss out on the Johannesburg test which was supposed to be his 99th test match. KL Rahul was asked to captain the side in Kohli’s absence, however, things didn’t happen the way Rahul would have want them to happen as India lost the test under his captaincy.

Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube channel highlighted that Rahul’s lack of experience as a skipper was quite evident. He said:

“I definitely missed Virat Kohli the captain. He makes things happen in Test match cricket, he has something. I am not at all against KL Rahul but it was just his first Test match as captain, he hasn’t done much captaincy in his career.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out some of the field settings and bowling plans where the stand-in skipper seemed to have missed out. Aakash Chopra explained:

“The fielders were in the deep at the start. You started with Ashwin on the fourth day when the pitch was under the covers for five hours. I felt you slightly missed Virat Kohli tactically.”

The 44-year-old commentator was full of praises for the South African captain Dean Elgar. He also added that South Africans side have shown that the Test series win will not be a walk in the park for the Indians.

“India won the first match, we breached the Centurion fortress but South Africa also wrote history here because Wanderers – home away from home for India, we had never lost a Test match here. South Africa have given a warning signal to India that a maiden Test series will not happen that easily in Cape Town.” Aakash Chopra observed