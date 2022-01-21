Paarl: Rishabh Pant almost reached new heights in the 2nd ODI against hosts South Africa on Friday at Boland Park as the Delhi Capitals man fell short of a maiden ODI century. Former India fast bowler, Zaheer Khan was in praise of the wicket-keeper batsman and has drawn comparisons with India legend Virender Sehwag.

Opting to bat first, captain KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a 63-run partnership, before the latter got out to Aiden Markram. Virat Kohli hits new low in the 2nd ODI as the former India captain got out on a golden duck for the 15th time and the first time ever to a spinner. Pant then played a good knock with captain KL Rahul before getting out on 85.

Khan says, he has got the X-factor and the versatility that puts him in a different league all together.

“When you talk about a player who has got the X-Factor, Rishabh Pant comes to mind. He’s got versatility that puts him in a different category. If one manages to do things which other players are not able to pull off, expectations tend to rise as well as pressure,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

The 2011 World Cup Winner also said that Pant is least bothered about the commentary or outside noise, something which Sehwag used to do during his time. Both have got a similar approach and an impactful player.

“But Pant is a character and he’s least bothered about the commentary or outside noise. Virender Sehwag also used to be like that in our times. He used to think about his own game instead of focusing on other things… and Pant also has got a similar approach. You can’t judge him on the basis of his stats due to the amount of risk that he takes. He’s an impact player,” Khan said.