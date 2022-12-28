Here's Why Rishabh Pant Isn't Part Of White-Ball Series 

New Delhi: India will start its 2023 season against Sri Lanka and will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The BCCI on December 27 announced the squad for the upcoming assignments and surprisingly there was no place for star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in either team. Many believed that he has dropped due to his poor run of form in white-ball matches but the reason isn’t that. He was not considered because of an injury issue that he has been dealing for a long time.

Fans were surprised to see Pant missing from the Indian squad against Sri Lanka and right away assumed that he has been dropped by the selectors because of his poor form.

Why is Pant missing from ODIs? If he’s been dropped from ODIs. He has a century also in last 4 ODI matches.#pant #Rishabpant #justiceforrisabhpant https://t.co/Ofp0ccUAvJ Rohit Jeet Choudhary (@BeingRohitJeet) December 27, 2022

Whereas, according to reports in The Times of India, the wicketkeeper batter has been rested to recover from the niggle that he has been carrying in his knee for a while. He has been advised to be at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from January 3 for 15 days.

In Pant’s absence, Ishan Kishan will don the gloves in the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka that will start on January 3 and run until January 15.