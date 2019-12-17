India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, LIVE Streaming: Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch on TV And Online in India on December 18 at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

What: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

When: 1:30 PM IST, December 17, 2019 (Wednesday)

Where: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Streaming: Hotstar

Online: India.com India vs West Indies live scorecard and Live blog

Weather Report: India cannot afford any slip-ups in the all-important 2nd ODI with the series on the line. With this being an important one for the hosts, fans can be assured that the weather gods will not play spoilsport with negligible chances of rain in Vizag. The temperature is expected to be between 19 degrees and 27 degrees celsius, making the conditions ideal for cricket.

Pitch Report: The wicket at Vizag traditionally helps spinners and going by the fact, India could bring back Yuzvendra Chahal to make it a three-spin attack, along with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. With this match being a day-night encounter, dew will become a factor in the second innings.

India will have to get their bowling combination right after failing to stop the West Indies from executing a perfect chase in Chennai when they take on the buoyant visitors in the second ODI in Vizag on Wednesday, aiming to keep the three-match series alive.

A series win here would certainly raise Kieron Pollard’s profile from a T20 freelancer to an able leader but a blinder from Rohit Sharma or another hundred from skipper Virat Kohli on a batting belter can’t be ruled out.

It wasn’t a nightmarish bowling performance in Chennai by any stretch of imagination but not being able to defend 287 on a slow track left the team management with a few points to ponder.

Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Shai Hope (WK), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph