India Women vs Australia Women Final Live Streaming, CWG 2022: When and Where to Watch In India

Birmingham: The India women’s team are on the brink of creating history as they take on Australia women in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 T20 format.

India knocked England out in the semi-final while Australia made short work of the New Zealand target to qualify for the final. With the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in the batting order, India would be hopeful of putting runs on the board or chase down any total in front of them.

Australia, on the other hand is a strong unit and will start as favourites to win the final.

Here are the details on when and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women CWG 2022 Cricket match.

When will India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 7, Sunday.

What time does India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 9.30 pm IST.

Where will India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia women’s cricket final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.