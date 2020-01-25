New Zealand legspinner Ish Sodhi reckons his side will have to come out with a better bowling performance against India, who comprise world-class batsmen. The second ODI will be played at the same venue as the first The Eden Park in Auckland where the boundaries are small allowing batsmen the advantage of clearing the boundary easily and Sodhi feels New Zealand will need to come a lot harder at the Indian batsmen if they are to level the series.

“They have five or six world class batsmen in their side and it will always be difficult to contain them at the best of times. Eden Park with its boundary size is a challenge as well,” said Sodhi, who took 2 for 36 on Friday.

“Kane was good with the bowlers at end of the game and the thinking as a bowling group was that we have to take wickets. 45 from 4 overs would be decent here but it won’t be on many other grounds. So we have to make the aggressive shift for the next game but we did really good with 200 runs on the board. We just need to defend it better.”

New Zealand posted 203, and in reply put India in a spot of bother getting the wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in quick succession. But Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey added a vital partnership to see India through. Sodhi explained there were many aspects from the Auckland loss the other night which the side is taking into consideration heading into the second ODI.

“We put 200 on the board again. If we can look to be more aggressive with the ball that attitude will be a great learning from the first game. If we are going to go for runs or miss out on a couple opportunities for wickets, you only learn after you try it out,” said Sodhi on Saturday.

“You have to see how the game is going on. But it differs from batsman to batsman and bowler to bowler. You have to discuss with the captain and the bowling group as well. Mitchell Santner and myself do that a lot. Last night he was in the outfield so I spoke a lot with Kane (Williamson). I bowled 2-3 overs’ spell, and one of them was a defensive spell; the other was an attacking spell. So we have to bowl with the same attacking attitude throughout.”

Sodhi mentioned how playing back-to-back matches on the same wicket might wear it down a little and the importance of dew factor for the remainder of the series.

“You have to look at whether wicket gets better. We found it was holding on Friday night, cross-seamers were holding a bit and the ball was spinning a bit too. We will have to see if it gets slower and if there is dew factor like there was under the lights (on Friday). It’s just one of those grounds where good and bad balls go for sixes, and it can be quite hard to contain at times,” he said.

“I haven’t had much time to process it but last night we thought we played a decent game. The first half was nicely set up, a huge positive with the bat. The Indians came out pretty hard in the first six overs. They had momentum from end of our innings and we couldn’t really go hard at them. Maybe we need to train a bit more under lights otherwise we are all used to playing at 8pm starting time. It is not too bad and we have played in the IPL at night time.”