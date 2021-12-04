New Delhi: New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday created history by picking up all ten wickets in a Test match against India during the second Test match played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Patel picked up six wickets on the first day of the second Test and the remaining four came during the second day’s play. The first man to pick up 10 wickets was Jim Laker, followed by Anil Kumble against Pakistan and now Patel joins the elusive list..

Patel bowled 47.5 overs, gave away only 119 runs on his way to achieve the historic feat.

Patel, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, looked threatening ever since he was given the ball and at one point during the first day’s play had picked up Shubmal Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in a matter of 20 balls.

India were bowled out for 325 with Mayank Agarwal (152) scoring almost 50 percent of India’s runs. The ball that got rid of Agarwal was an absolute peach from Patel who was soon followed by Axar Patel (52) to the pavillion as Patel went through the entire Indian batting line up.