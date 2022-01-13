Cape Town: Former India cricketers took to Twitter to hail Rishabh Pant’s brilliant counter-attacking century in the second session of the third day’s play against South Africa at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. India were eventually bowled out for 198, giving South Africa a target of 212 runs to win the Test and the series.

Pant came to the crease when India were reeling at 58 for 4, having lost Chesteswar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession and not too many runs ahead in the second innings. India captain Virat Kohli and Pant stitched together a 94-run stand for the fifth wicket that gave India something to bowl at and may even entertain hopes of winning the Test and the series, which if they achieve would be the first Indian team to do so.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to praise Pant’s knock.

“Incredible Hundred from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket,” tweeted Sehwag.

Incredible 💯 from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/8FqX1FrIIK Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

Is ladke ko free hi chhod do. One of the biggest match winners in Test Cricket round the world #RishabhPant Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

Former India middle-order VVS Laxman was not surprised by what he has seen of Pant and tweeted almost immediately after the Indian wicket-keeper reached his fourth Test ton.

“He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter-attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant,” tweeted Laxman.

He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant . pic.twitter.com/Rfo8C3ZBgS VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2022

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted, “At 24 years of age, centuries in England, Australia and South Africa. Scored more than half of India’s total and has kept India in the game. Indeed a very special player , #RishabhPant.”

At 24 years of age, centuries in England, Australia and South Africa. Scored more than half of India’s total and has kept India in the game. Indeed a very special player , #RishabhPant . pic.twitter.com/rbb1hJVv4R Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 13, 2022

“What an innings from @RishabhPant17 #SAvIND,” former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

“One of the GREAT Test hundreds @RishabhPant17!! #Incredible #SAvsIND,” former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan in another tweet said, “Cricket needs players like @RishabhPant17!! This is a serious knock .. #SAvsIND.”

Cricket needs players like @RishabhPant17 !! This is a serious knock .. #SAvsIND Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 13, 2022

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that it is one of the finest hundreds he has ever seen.

“This is one of the finish hundreds I have ever seen,” said Gavaskar on-air while commentating for the Test match, adding that he was up on his feet applauding the knock when he was on his way to the dressing after India were bowled out for 198.