Advertisement

International League T20 To Organize Cricket Tournament In Kenya

Six-nation T20 tournament to be played in Nairobi from 9 June, the Continent Cup T20 Africa to feature Botswana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda and hosts Kenya

International League T20 To Organize Cricket Tournament In Kenya
Updated: May 30, 2023 6:59 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Keeping at the forefront its commitment for the support and growth of cricket around the world especially amongst the associate members, the International League T20 (ILT20) is organizing the Continent Cup T20 Africa in Kenya.

The six-nation tournament will be played at the Nairobi Gymkhana from 9 June. Besides hosts Kenya, Botswana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria and Uganda are the teams that will compete in the T20 tournament. The final will be played on 23 June.

Mubashshir Usmani: "The International League T20 is committed to the growth of the sport not only in the UAE but across the world. There is a real passion for cricket in Africa and we feel that we need to provide them the encouragement and the backing that will help them emerge on the cricket scene.

"The Continent Cup T20 Africa will feature teams that are eager to make a mark at the international level. The Kenyan team was a force to reckon with in the years gone by and the cricketing world would like to see them re-emerge as a potent force. We would continue to support such endeavours around the world while focusing on the growth of our own tournament and UAE men's and women's cricket."

Also Read

More News ›
International League T20 To Organize Cricket Tournament In Kenya
DP World ILT20 Announces Commencement Of Season 2 From 13 January 2024
ILT20 Announces Commencement Of Season 2 From January 13, 2024
UAE Players Muhammad Waseem And Junaid Siddique Steal The Show In The DP World ILT20
Gulf Giants Claim The Coveted Championship Title Of Inaugural DP World ILT20 In Front Of A Packed House
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

After Career Defining IPL, Is Mohit 2.0 Ready For National T20 Comeback?

After Career Defining IPL, Is Mohit 2.0 Ready For National T...

Dhoni-Jadeja Rifts? Ravindra's Gesture Towards CSK Skipper After Fifth Title Victory Will Change Your Mind

Dhoni-Jadeja Rifts? Ravindra's Gesture Towards CSK Skipper A...

Ishan Kishan Could Provide X-factor To India In WTC Final, Says Ricky Ponting

Ishan Kishan Could Provide X-factor To India In WTC Final, S...

CSK Fans Lose Calm At Chennai Metro Station After Jadeja's Winning Four | Watch Viral Video

CSK Fans Lose Calm At Chennai Metro Station After Jadeja's W...

Top-10 Leading Run-Getters Of IPL 2023

Top-10 Leading Run-Getters Of IPL 2023

Advertisement