International League T20 To Organize Cricket Tournament In Kenya

Six-nation T20 tournament to be played in Nairobi from 9 June, the Continent Cup T20 Africa to feature Botswana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda and hosts Kenya

New Delhi: Keeping at the forefront its commitment for the support and growth of cricket around the world especially amongst the associate members, the International League T20 (ILT20) is organizing the Continent Cup T20 Africa in Kenya.

The six-nation tournament will be played at the Nairobi Gymkhana from 9 June. Besides hosts Kenya, Botswana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria and Uganda are the teams that will compete in the T20 tournament. The final will be played on 23 June.

Mubashshir Usmani: "The International League T20 is committed to the growth of the sport not only in the UAE but across the world. There is a real passion for cricket in Africa and we feel that we need to provide them the encouragement and the backing that will help them emerge on the cricket scene.