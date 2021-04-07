Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore allrounder Daniel Sams has been tested positive for the coronavirus becoming the second from his franchise after Devdutt Padikkal to have been infected with the deadly virus. Sams is currently asymptomatic and has been put in isolation at a medical facility.

The 28-year-old Australian checked into the team hotel on April 3 and his first COVID report came negative upon arrival. However, the second test conducted on April 7 has come positive.

“Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility,” RCB said in a statement via their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” it added.

RCB are scheduled to face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9 at Chepauk Stadium. Sams was with Delhi Capitals last season when the event was held in UAE and has so far played in just three IPL matches so far.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, Sams, along with Harshal Patel, was traded by DC to RCB.