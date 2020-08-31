Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is all set to replace compatriot Kane Richardson in IPL 13 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB took to its Twitter handle on Monday night to make the announcement. The reason is not known as yet. With less than three weeks to go for the T20 tournament to start, this comes as a surprise for RCB fans.

The 28-year old Zampa has been a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants in the past. It is a big move as Richardson has good experience in the IPL circuit.

(More to follow)