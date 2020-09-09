Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday returned a second negative test for Coronavirus, paving way for his return to the team bubble in the UAE, where the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League starts September 19. Chahar and one more cricketer had tested positive for the dreaded virus along with several other members of the CSK contingent after reaching Dubai for the league.

Before starting to bowling at the CSK nets, CEO K.S. Viswanathan said the 28-year-old pacer now had to undergo a cardiovascular test, to be conducted by the BCCI apart from one more Covid test.

“Deepak Chahar has returned two negative tests for Covid 19 and is back in team bubble,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI on Wednesday.

“Now as per BCCI protocol, he will undergo a cardiovascular test which will be an indicator of his recovery. After that he will have another COVID Test and if he is negative he can join the training,” Viswanathan said.

Chahar has completed 14 day isolation in a separate hotel. Viswanathan believed Chahar should be able to practice with the CSK in the next two to three days and could be available for the CSK’s opening IPL game against defending champion Mumbai Indians on September 19.

Asked how many more days will it take for the seamer to comeback, Viswanathan said, “It depends on his recovery. I cant put a timeline but another four days minimum. But it’s not confirmed.”