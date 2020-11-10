The reason could be BIZARRE – but so is the year – 2020! So, believing in bizarre is not all that strange. With the much-anticipated IPL final minutes away, the Delhi Capitals could actually stun the overwhelming favourites and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Ok, so here is the catch!

In 2008,2012 and 2016 were Leap years and when the final was played – a new team won. In the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 (leap year), Rajasthan Royals became the first-ever champions of the competition, beating CSK in the final. In 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders won their maiden title, while in 2016, it was David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad that broke their title drought.

This is 2020 and you should not be shocked if the unexpected happens – that is if Capitals win their maiden title. But again, for that to happen, the Capitals have to play out of their skin to upstage the defending champs. Capitals have the team and the big players, but they will have to rise to the occasion and get counted when it matters the most.

Commentator Aakash Chopra believes that the Capitals should slot Ajinkya Rahane at the top with Shikhar Dhawan, instead of Marcus Stoinis as MI have a potent pace-bowling unit with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson.