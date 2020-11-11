Another season, another title for Mumbai Indians. Their juggernaut rolls on with a record-extending fifth IPL title as they swept aside the challenge of first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday night.

The 13th edition of the annual T20 league will be remembered for the dominating run of MI after they began the season on a losing note before climbing to the top of the standings. They won nine of their 14 matches to make the first qualifier with almost every player performing at some stage of the tournament.

They beat DC in Qualifier 1 to progress to a second straight final, sixth overall and then proceeded to win the trophy with a five-wicket win. Thus, they have become the second team after their great rivals Chennai Super Kings to defend the title having won it last year as well.

With the win, Rohit also extended his unbeaten run in the IPL finals, becoming part of a sixth IPL title triumph.

He also won the season in 2009 when contracted to the Deccan Chargers.

A host of awards were also handed out during the presentation ceremony.

Here’s the full list

#Most Valuable Player (MVP): Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

#Emerging Player: Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

#Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals)

#Orange Cap: KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

#Game Changer of the Season: KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

#Super-Striker of the Season: Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

#Powerplayer of the Season: Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)

#Fairplay Award: Mumbai Indians

#Most Sixes in the Season: Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)

For winning the title, MI were given a cheque of Rs 20 crore while DC, the runners-up, received Rs 12.5 crore.