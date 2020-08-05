Chinese mobile manufacturers VIVO pulling out as title sponsors for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in UAE has put the franchises in a fix. The franchises are upset with the move as it means massive financial losses. Franchises are also circumspect about the T20 league with 44 days to go. Such is the confusion that the franchises have put their bookings for hotels and chartered flights on hold following this development.

According to a report on InsideSport, franchises are upset with the lack of communication with the BCCI. BCCI is also planning to hold a videoconference with all the franchises today evening according to the same report.

“VIVO pullout is a big-big setback. This may lead to the Chinese brands staying away from the franchise sponsorships and as well as on-air advertising. We have not been communicated about anything from the BCCI. We are putting our bookings on hold for now. There are too many problems with IPL now”, said one of the franchise official.

“We understand the situation is very tough at this stage and BCCI is trying its best but why they want to hide things from us. We too are stakeholders of the IPL, we too require proper communication. To date, BCCI has not even communicated with us on any logistics or have given SOP to us. This season seems to be jinxed”, said franchise official down South.

With about seven weeks to go for the tournament, the IPL seems to be uncertain.