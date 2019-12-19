One of the most popular and successful franchise in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) – Mumbai Indians (MI) looked all set and raring to go after judiciously utilizing their small purse of Rs 13.05 crore at the just-concluded players’ auction on Thursday.

After winning the coveted IPL trophy four times so far in 12 editions, Rohit Sharma-led MI will once again look to extend their dominance in the 2020 season of the T20 extravaganza. During the IPL players’ auction, Mumbai Indians roped in the experienced Australian duo of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn.

After releasing a host of international stars in form of Evin Lewis, Yuvraj Singh – Mumbai looked to add on some firepower in their batting unit at the top of their batting order.

Keeping this in mind, MI opted for the service of big-hitting opener Lynn for Rs 2 crore. Lynn was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before IPL auction. He was snapped by MI for his base price of Rs 2 crore, which many believe is a value for money kind of an offer.

On the other hand, MI doled out a whopping amount of Rs 8 crore to get the services of Aussie pacer Coulter-Nile. NCN missed the last edition of IPL due to an injury. The defending champs also acquired West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen for Rs 50 lakh which is also considered as another smart buy by the franchise.

To fill in the domestic slots, MI purchased Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh).

Owned by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, the Mumbai franchise are always known to maintain the right balance in their camp. With Rohit at the helm of affairs – MI boast of an astute leader who is also the most successful skipper in IPL history with four titles under his belt.

Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya perfectly showcase their firepower in the all-rounders’ department while in Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult – MI have a potent bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Squad —

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn (Rs 2 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh).

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh).

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore).

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.