IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Dinesh Karthik Redeems Himself, Takes a One-Handed Catch For The Ages to Send Ben Sto

Dinesh Karthik redeemed himself after registering a golden duck in a must-win game against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams eyeing a win, Karthik was expected to fire and give KKR the finish they were after. Karthik did not come good with the bat but made up for it and more with a breathtaking catch to send Royals opener Ben Stokes back in the hut early in the chase. What made the catch special was the fact that Karthik – being a natural right-hander – took the blinder with his left.

Earlier in the tournament, Karthik stepped aside as captain of the franchise and hand over the mantle to Eoin Morgan. His call to take a call as big as this was slammed by various cricketers.

Karthik is a veteran and is expected to come up with match-winning performances, but he seemed to have been not in the right frame of mind and that has continued with him all season.

Kolkata would like to win the game against Rajasthan and boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.