Dinesh Karthik redeemed himself after registering a golden duck in a must-win game against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday. Both teams eyeing a win, Karthik was expected to fire and give KKR the finish they were after. Karthik did not come good with the bat but made up for it and more with a breathtaking catch to send Royals opener Ben Stokes back in the hut early in the chase. What made the catch special was the fact that Karthik - being a natural right-hander - took the blinder with his left. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What an unbelievable catch by <a href="https://twitter.com/DineshKarthik?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DineshKarthik</a>!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dream11IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dream11IPL</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLinUAE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLinUAE</a> <a href="https://t.co/2kDdN3a5le">pic.twitter.com/2kDdN3a5le</a></p> <p></p> 6spicyMeme9 (@6spicyM) <a href="https://twitter.com/6spicyM/status/1322935172241616896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 1, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the tournament, Karthik stepped aside as captain of the franchise and hand over the mantle to Eoin Morgan. His call to take a call as big as this was slammed by various cricketers. <p></p> <p></p>Karthik is a veteran and is expected to come up with match-winning performances, but he seemed to have been not in the right frame of mind and that has continued with him all season. <p></p> <p></p>Kolkata would like to win the game against Rajasthan and boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.