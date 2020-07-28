Veteran cricketer Manoj Tiwary – who is outspoken on topics ranging from cricket to Bollywood – has recently hit out at former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis for their comments on the Board of Control of Cricket in India for deliberating ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, he said they were jealous of India and their comments reflect just that.

“Just look at these statements. Damn So much of jealousy. Salman butt, u don’t have the right to speak on rules nd regulations I just wish God will bless them with some sense,” Tiwary wrote in his post.

“T20 World Cup could have been played but me and Rashid have said this repeatedly that they won’t let it happen, it won’t happen. IPL shouldn’t get damaged, the T20 World Cup can go to hell. India needs to save cricket immediately otherwise it won’t affect my era,” Akhtar said on Geo Sports.

Former pacer Waqar Younis had said that Pakistan cricketers do not follow India skipper Virat Kohli’s fitness regime and Salman Butt – who was banned from cricket for match-fixing in 2010 – had recently criticised English allrounder Jofra Archer for violating the bio-security norms.