Shikhar Dhawan registered another duck during Qualifier 1 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Dhawan was clean bowled by a peach of a delivery in Jasprit Bumrah’s first over. It was a brilliant yorker and Dhawan missed the line for the ball to crash into the base of his sticks. Dhawan – who scored consecutive hundreds in IPL – has plummeted to a new low – registering three ducks on the trot.

Here is the unreal yorker that got the better of Dhawan.

Here is how he faced backlash on Twitter after his poor show during Qualifier 1.

Dhawan needed to get Delhi off to a good start chasing a mammoth 201 to win. In the over before Dhawan departed, the Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw for a duck as well. Being a senior player in the side, the fans must have hoped that Dhawan will rise to the occasion on the big stage – but he failed.

At the time of filing the copy, Delhi – who lost their Top-Three for no score – are reeling at 25 for four in five overs. The Capitals have a mountain to climb if they want to make a match out of this.