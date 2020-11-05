Shikhar Dhawan registered another duck during Qualifier 1 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Dhawan was clean bowled by a peach of a delivery in Jasprit Bumrah's first over. It was a brilliant yorker and Dhawan missed the line for the ball to crash into the base of his sticks. Dhawan - who scored consecutive hundreds in IPL - has plummeted to a new low - registering three ducks on the trot. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the unreal yorker that got the better of Dhawan. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This was unreal yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. Even Shikhar Dhawan was shocked. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvDC</a> <a href="https://t.co/TvkPiTYrH0">pic.twitter.com/TvkPiTYrH0</a></p> <p></p> UrMiL07&#x2122; (@urmilpatel21) <a href="https://twitter.com/urmilpatel21/status/1324383316125097986?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how he faced backlash on Twitter after his poor show during Qualifier 1. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shikhar Dhawan going back to dressing room after getting out on a duck knowing he scored centuries weeks ago. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvDC</a> <a href="https://t.co/k6fsu9AwV2">pic.twitter.com/k6fsu9AwV2</a></p> <p></p> Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) <a href="https://twitter.com/HaramiParindey/status/1324385604969193474?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelhiCapitals</a> sad to say this, you don't have such a batting line up that can chase 200 effortlessly in every situation you get to face. You better score high &amp; defend. <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SDhawan25</a> can't pull it off in knock outs or play offs. Previous Records tells that. So please </p> <p></p> Sai_CriKo (@Dr_Sai100) <a href="https://twitter.com/Dr_Sai100/status/1324384158886498304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shikhar dhawan is totally out of form from matches that's the prblm.</p> <p></p> &#x2763;&#x2763; (@Kasturi_FanGirl) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kasturi_FanGirl/status/1324384102246567938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Shikhar Dhawan team ke saath sirf isliye aata hai waapsi pe duty free se sasti daaru utha lega.</p> <p></p> Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) <a href="https://twitter.com/HaramiParindey/status/1324383856435187717?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan needed to get Delhi off to a good start chasing a mammoth 201 to win. In the over before Dhawan departed, the Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw for a duck as well. Being a senior player in the side, the fans must have hoped that Dhawan will rise to the occasion on the big stage - but he failed. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, Delhi - who lost their Top-Three for no score - are reeling at 25 for four in five overs. The Capitals have a mountain to climb if they want to make a match out of this.