Shikhar Dhawan registered another duck during Qualifier 1 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Dhawan was clean bowled by a peach of a delivery in Jasprit Bumrah’s first over. It was a brilliant yorker and Dhawan missed the line for the ball to crash into the base of his sticks. Dhawan – who scored consecutive hundreds in IPL – has plummeted to a new low – registering three ducks on the trot.

Here is the unreal yorker that got the better of Dhawan.

This was unreal yorker from Jasprit Bumrah. Even Shikhar Dhawan was shocked. #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/TvkPiTYrH0 UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel21) November 5, 2020

Here is how he faced backlash on Twitter after his poor show during Qualifier 1.

Shikhar Dhawan going back to dressing room after getting out on a duck knowing he scored centuries weeks ago. #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/k6fsu9AwV2 Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 5, 2020

@DelhiCapitals sad to say this, you don’t have such a batting line up that can chase 200 effortlessly in every situation you get to face. You better score high & defend. @SDhawan25 can’t pull it off in knock outs or play offs. Previous Records tells that. So please Sai_CriKo (@Dr_Sai100) November 5, 2020

Shikhar dhawan is totally out of form from matches that’s the prblm. ❣❣ (@Kasturi_FanGirl) November 5, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan team ke saath sirf isliye aata hai waapsi pe duty free se sasti daaru utha lega. Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 5, 2020

Dhawan needed to get Delhi off to a good start chasing a mammoth 201 to win. In the over before Dhawan departed, the Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw for a duck as well. Being a senior player in the side, the fans must have hoped that Dhawan will rise to the occasion on the big stage – but he failed.

At the time of filing the copy, Delhi – who lost their Top-Three for no score – are reeling at 25 for four in five overs. The Capitals have a mountain to climb if they want to make a match out of this.