Former India cricketers – Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra – questioned former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik to step aside. According to the former cricketers, with a game coming up in the evening against Mumbai Indians, it was not the right time to take a call like that.

Aakash questioned the timing and also showed concern over Eoin Morgan’s form – which has not been the best.

“They have a game tonight. And while it’s their decision to make, Morgan’s batting form has left a lot to be desired in in IPL 2020 There’s another team in the competition that’s struggling with their overseas captain’s form,” tweeted Chopra.

They have a game tonight. And while it’s their decision to make, Morgan’s batting form has left a lot to be desired in #IPL2020 There’s another team in the competition that’s struggling with their overseas captain’s form. https://t.co/GiQOvH7nJo Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 16, 2020

On the other hand, Irfan was concerned that the decision could derail their campaign as he believes that the Knight Riders franchise is very much in the race to make it to the Playoffs.

“Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope KKR doesn’t go astray from here. They are very much in the race for the playoffs!” tweeted Pathan.

Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope #kkr doesn’t go astray from here. They are very much in the race for the playoffs! #DineshKarthik #Eoinmorgan Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 16, 2020

“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this,” team CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement.

“While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes.”

Midway into the ongoing season, KKR find themselves at fourth place in the points table with four wins and three losses. “…DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner,” Mysore said.