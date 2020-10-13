IPL 2020 Mid-Season Transfer

With the new Premier League-style Indian Premier League mid-season window opening on Tuesday after all the franchises have played seven matches, the question would be how practical it will be, and would it actually work in a game like a cricket? Well, it seems that the five-day transfer window could be a big flop. But, full marks to the BCCI for thinking differently.

Here are the three reasons that prove that the IPL transfer will not work:

Loyalties: A player who has been traveling and training with the team for weeks together will feel uncomfortable in changing loyalties and that is very much human. Even if the player has not played a match thus far would still be emotionally be attached to the team and to suddenly change would not be practical for half the season. Unlike in football, where the transfer fees are so high that the player usually falls for it.

Revealing Secrets: A player who has been staying with the team and be a part of team discussions can easily go to the other camp and spill the beans on all the strategies which would be unfair. This is another major reason why the IPL transfer will not be a success. For example, if Ajinkya Rahane is picked up by Chennai Super Kings, he could reveal the weaknesses of the Capitals, which would not be the right way ahead.

Not Futuristic: This cannot be the way to go ahead in the future. There is no long-term planning behind this and hence the chances of it succeeding are less. This will also hamper the growth of the game which will not be acceptable by fans. Also, if this happens, a team will not be able to form a solid core which is extremely important in IPL and we have seen it time and again.