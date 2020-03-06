Even as the deadly Coronavirus threatens to boycott sporting events across the world, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly insisted the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, the IPL 2020, will go ahead as planned and that the board is taking all precautionary measures to ensure a risk-free tournament.

“IPL is very much on. Everywhere, the tournaments are going on. England are already in Sri Lanka. South Africa are here. There are no issues. County teams are travelling all over the world. They are travelling to Abu Dhabi, UAE to play. So there is no problem,” Ganguly told PTI.

Some of the precautions that are to be advised to cricketers is avoiding physical contact such as handshake with fans. The cases of Coronavirus reported in India as on Saturday, is alleged 31, all of whom have contracted the virus through outsiders. With players expected to come to India from all around the world, it sure increases the risks of the virus spreading further but airports are already performing the screening of all passengers returning or coming from abroad.

“We will take all precautions. I don’t know exactly what the extra measures are. It’s only medical team which will tell us about that. The medical team is already in touch with the hospitals so that everything is available. We will do what the doctors say. They are the professionals,” Ganguly pointed out.

China, South Korea, Italy and Japan are four of the worst-hit countries having already resulted in over 3000 deaths worldwide. Indian athletes have already withdrawn from Badminton and Archery events, and even the Tokyo Olympics in Japan is under scanner.