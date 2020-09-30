The Knights have been clinical in their approach and were the deserving winners. The Royals it seemed were in a hangover from the Sharjah a couple of nights ago. They crumbled in a 176 chase as the KKR young pacers, Nagarkoti and Mavi did their bit with the ball after Cummins got rid of Smith early in the chase. Then the spinners Varun Chakraborty and Narine strangulated the Royals to win matches on the trot. <p></p> <p></p>Shubman Gill at the top of the order for the Knights off to a steady start, which laid the platform for, Russell and Morgan, at the end. The Knights at the break must have felt they were 20 runs short, but their bowlers made up for it and more. <p></p><h2>IPL Points Table</h2> <p></p>With the win, the Knights zoom to the second spot while the Royals find themselves at No 3. The Capitals are at the top. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the fourth spot while KKR makes up the top four. It is still early days in the tournament as teams are trying to figure out their best 11. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4158178" align="alignnone" width="1322"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4158178" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Image-4-69.jpg" alt="IPL 2020 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap 2020, Purple Cap 2020, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 schedule, IPL 2020 results, RR vs KKR, RR vs KKR news, RR vs KKR highlights, RR vs KKR results, IPL 13, Dream11 IPL, Dream11 IPL 2020, IPL 2020 latest news, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 latest points table, IPL updated points table, Check the latest points table after the match no. 11 of the IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders and also see the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in the Indian Premier league. RR vs KKR live cricket score, RR vs KKR live cricket updates, RR vs KKR live cricket streaming, RR vs KKR 2020 dream11 prediction, RR vs KKR live cricket streaming, RR vs KKR 2020, RR vs KKR head to head, RR vs KKR playing 11, RR vs KKR prediction, RR vs KKR dream11, RR vs KKR 2020 squad, RR vs KKR 2020 playing 11, RR vs KKR live score, RR vs KKR live cricket score and updates, RR vs KKR dream11 best team, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live updates, dc vs kxip, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, dc vs kxip live, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live cricket score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming, RR vs KKR match 12 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live stream, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL score, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, RR vs KKR live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming, disney hotstar, star sports 1, hotstar live cricket, jio live cricket, jio cricket dream11 ipl hotstar dream11 ipl, star sports dream11 ipl 200, RR vs KKR score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL live, RR vs KKR live match, RR vs KKR live, DC vs KXIP live score, live cricket score, RR vs KKR ipl live streaming, RR vs KKR dream11 ipl 2020 live cricket streaming, RR vs KKR live cricket score, live cricket updates, latest cricket news, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, live dream11 ipl, live ipl 2020, ipl 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl score, ipl live match, ipl live streaming, ipl score 2020, ipl match today, IPL 2020 live, IPL 2020 live score, IPL 2020 live streaming, IPL 2020 channel, IPL 2020 live match, IPL 2020 news, IPL 2020 highlights IPL 2020 teams, IPL 2020 twelvth match" width="1322" height="470" /> Image: IPL[/caption] <p></p><h2>Orange Cap</h2> <p></p>After the RR vs KKR match, KXIP skipper KL Rahul with 222 runs in three matches retains his spot at the top. He is followed by his opening partner Mayank Agarwal - who is a run shy of Rahul - and has got a ton this season. CSK's Faf Du Plessis is at the third spot with 173 runs. <p></p><h2>Purple Cap</h2> <p></p>Rabada with seven wickets in three games is the current purple cap holder. He is followed by Mohammed Shami of KXIP who has the same number of wickets, just goes on to show that the pacers have done well in this season thus far, contrary to all the notions. Sam Curran and Yuzvendra Chahal - who have five wickets apiece - take the third and fourth spot respectively.