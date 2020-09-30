The Knights have been clinical in their approach and were the deserving winners. The Royals it seemed were in a hangover from the Sharjah a couple of nights ago. They crumbled in a 176 chase as the KKR young pacers, Nagarkoti and Mavi did their bit with the ball after Cummins got rid of Smith early in the chase. Then the spinners Varun Chakraborty and Narine strangulated the Royals to win matches on the trot.

Shubman Gill at the top of the order for the Knights off to a steady start, which laid the platform for, Russell and Morgan, at the end. The Knights at the break must have felt they were 20 runs short, but their bowlers made up for it and more.

IPL Points Table

With the win, the Knights zoom to the second spot while the Royals find themselves at No 3. The Capitals are at the top. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the fourth spot while KKR makes up the top four. It is still early days in the tournament as teams are trying to figure out their best 11.

Orange Cap

After the RR vs KKR match, KXIP skipper KL Rahul with 222 runs in three matches retains his spot at the top. He is followed by his opening partner Mayank Agarwal – who is a run shy of Rahul – and has got a ton this season. CSK’s Faf Du Plessis is at the third spot with 173 runs.

Purple Cap

Rabada with seven wickets in three games is the current purple cap holder. He is followed by Mohammed Shami of KXIP who has the same number of wickets, just goes on to show that the pacers have done well in this season thus far, contrary to all the notions. Sam Curran and Yuzvendra Chahal – who have five wickets apiece – take the third and fourth spot respectively.