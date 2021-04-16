Delhi Capitals gun paceman Anrich Nortje has joined the team’s bio-bubble after returning three negative Covid-19 tests, the franchise announced on Friday. Interestingly, Delhi Capitals revealed that Nortje was never tested positive for the virus and the reports which had spread like a wildfire on Tuesday were because of a false positive report.

In fact, Nortje had reached Mumbai from South Africa with his teammate Kagiso Rabada on April 6th and thus it was surprising to note that the latter was not tested positive for coronavirus whereas the former was.

https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1382974623331983367?s=20

Nortje said he is looking forward to getting back to action in the IPL. The ace fast bowler said in a video uploaded on the Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals, “Looking forward to getting to the stadium. It was nice to finally watch the IPL. It was nice to see it in India as well. So excited to get on the field.”

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje had impressed in the previous season of the IPL as he had scalped 22 wickets in 16 matches he played at an impressive average of 23.27 and an economy rate of 8.39. Thus, he had played a key role in taking Delhi Capitals to their first-ever final of the IPL along with his Proteas teammate, Kagiso Rabada, who had bagged the Purple cap for taking 30 wickets in 17 matches.

Furthermore, Nortje recorded the fastest delivery in the IPL history as he clocked 156.22 km/h. Ergo, the fast bowler had impressed one and all with his accuracy and speed and his ability to nail the yorkers in the death overs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals won their first match of the season against CSK but they lost the second game against RR. DC could not come up with a great bowling effort in the fag end of the innings against RR and Nortje will add value to the final XI.

Delhi will next face Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 18th April.