Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra has questioned KL Rahul’s bowling strategy after Punjab Kings were defeated by Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of IPL 2021 by six wickets. Nehra was not impressed by Rahul’s bowling changes and feels the wicket-keeper batsman was not smart in his leadership. The former left-arm pacer from Delhi believes KL Rahul should come up with better planning as the captain of the side.

Rahul opened the innings with Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh and then after one over spell from both gave the ball to Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena. Shami and Arshdeep were once again brought for one over each and then Rahul gave the ball to Deepak Hooda. Australia’s Riley Meredith, who is known for his express pace, came into the attack in the 11th over and he was able to strike in his very first over, dismissing his countryman Steve Smith.

“You didn’t give early overs to your most expensive overseas bowlers. Meredith came after 10 overs and picked the wicket of Steve Smith in his first over. Even Shami bowled four overs in four different spells. You preferred Arshdeep to begin with. So, where will you control the game from frontend or the backend?” said Nehra on Cricbuzz.

Nehra added that if this stratagem is to be followed then Jalaj Saxena and Shahrukh Khan can open the batting innings for Punjab Kings in the next match.

“If such is the strategy, then even KL shouldn’t open from next time. Either they send Jalaj Saxena, Shami or Shahrukh whomsoever may they want. So, Rahul, as a captain, needs to think and sit down with Anil Kumble to discuss because they need to come up with a strategy that I didn’t understand today,” said Nehra.

Kings XI Punjab will be disappointed with their bowling performance as DC cruised to the target of 196 with 10 balls to spare. Furthermore, KL Rahul’s strike rate has also come under scrutiny as he scored 61 off 51 balls at 119.51.

Punjab Kings will now make a pitstop at Chennai, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st April.