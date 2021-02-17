As promised there are changes to the Kings XI Punjab outfit and Bollywood starlet and team owner Preity Zinta reacted on Wednesday after KXIP officially became Punjab Kings. Excited and thrilled, she took to Twitter and shared the new name and the logo with pride.

“This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going 2 b d yr of new beginnings. So here is our new name & logo as promised. Now Sadda Punjab will be #PunjabKings. I’m super thrilled & excited to share r new vibe wit r friends, fans & well wishers. #SaddaPunjab #PBKS @PunjabKingsIPL,” the Bollywood actress said in her recent tweet.

Notably, Kings XI Punjab is not the first team to change their original name. In 2019, following poor performances – Delhi Daredevils became Delhi Capitals. The Capitals had tasted some success after the change as they made it to their maiden IPL final last year where they lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians.

With hours to go for the auction, Punjab Kings – who have a Rs 53.2 cr – could go big at the auction. They have released big names and hence wholesale changes are expected.

KXIP Players Retained: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.