Now that the franchises have released players and most of them were successful in retaining the core, all eyes would shift on the auctions that take place tentatively three weeks from now. The biggest headlines after the franchise’s released players were Sanju Samson being appointed as the captain of Rajasthan Royals. Also, the release of Lasith Malinga, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell made the news.

So, with all teams having trimmed and offloaded – they would be ready to pick. While some teams try to fix loopholes, some other franchises could eye big names. But all that will depend on the purse – who has how much?

Mumbai Indians | 15.35 cr: They are spoilt for choices, probably the only team that ticks all the boxes. They have 15.5 cr and could look for a replacement for Lasith Malinga.

Kings XI Punjab | 22.9 cr: The Punjab franchise can go big at the auctions come February as they have the most amount in their wallet. They are surely eyeing big names. They also have seven slots to fill up.

Delhi Capitals | 12.8 cr: Capitals have to be conservative in their approach at the auction table. They have a good young core and would not make too many purchases considering they have six slots to fill.

Chennai Super Kings | 22.9 cr: The team that grabs all the limelight – Chennai – has seven spots to fill and can do it with the amount they have. With Watson gone, they could eye for a big overseas purchase.

Kolkata Knight Riders | 10.85 cr: The Knights have been successful in keeping their core intact. At the auction, they could opt for a solid top-order batsman.

Rajasthan Royals | 35.85 cr: The Royals can spend big at the auctions. They have already made a lot of space by releasing Steve Smith and appointing Sanju Samson as the leader.

Royal Challengers Bangalore | 35.7 cr: Now RCB has a problem as they have 13 slots to fill. They have the wallet for it, but again, who would they invest in – would it be finding a good overseas pacer or an allrounder with Dube released?

Sunrisers Hyderabad | 10.75 cr: They just have three available slots and could go in for a good all-rounder. SRH has always proven to be the shrewdest at auctions. They could surely pull off a few surprises this time.