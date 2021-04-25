After the much-needed win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson heaped praise on young pacer Chetan Sakariya after his stupendous spell against the Knight Riders on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. Sakariya picked up a solitary wicket in his spell but managed to successfully keep a lid on the attacking KKR batsmen. Samson hoped that Sakariya will win many more matches for the franchise.

“Sakariya is a very different kind of person. Very happy going, very chilled out. Same person inside and outside the ground. Hopefully he will win us more matches in the future,” Samson said at the presentation.

Samson also went on to lavish praise on his bowling unit which restricted an explosive KKR unit to 133 for nine.

“Our bowlers have been doing really well for the last 4-5 matches. There are many options for me to juggle around. Really enjoy captaining them,” Samson added.

After the win, Samson felt Rajasthan need to relax a little as they have had a hectic week.

“Need to chill down a bit. Have been playing continuous matches from last week. Will take a day off and plan for the next game,” he said further.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals moved to the sixth spot on the points table with four points in five matches at -0.681 NRR. While Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped to the bottom of the points table with just 2 points in five matches at a poor NRR of -0.675.

While the Royals would hope they continue the winning momentum, the Knight Riders would be desperate to get back to winning ways after a string of losses to keep themselves alive in the playoffs race.