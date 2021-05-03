IPL 2021 Covid-19 Crisis Live Updates

After the KKR versus RCB match got postponed after two players tested positive and to add to that three members from the CSK contingent also contracted the virus, it is going to be intriguing to see BCCI’s position on this.

As per InsideSport, 5 DDCA ground staffs on duty during RR v SRH have also tested Covid -19 positive

It is going to be interesting to see BCCI’s reaction to the developments. All along they have said the tournament will go ahead as per schedule, despite the spike in cases in India and players pulling out midway through the lucrative tournament.