Dubai: Love blossomed in Dubai as Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend after the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday. The CSK pacer stunned everyone with the unexpected move. Looked like his girlfriend was also taken aback when Chahar made the bold move. The spectators in and around them were all applauding the moment and it was happy all around. Chahar went down on his knees and then asked her for marriage, she just could not refuse and they hugged.

The video as expected has gone viral:

Deepak Chahar proposed to his partner after the match. Congratulations guys❤️💍😭 pic.twitter.com/OFdq33yUIv Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, CSK was hammered by PBKS. Punjab won the match by six wickets.