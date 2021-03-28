The Board of Control for Cricket in India has made a big decision regarding the controversial on-field umpires giving soft signals when referring to a decision to the third umpire. The big change comes into consideration after Team India captain Virat Kohli claims it creates confusion.

According to the updated rules, “Soft Signal: Onfield Umpire giving Soft Signal while referring the decision to the 3rd Umpire will not be applicable.”

It is going to give full authority to the third-umpire to take the call with the technological advancements sans keeping in mind the umpire’s call.

“There have been cases wherein the soft signal has kind of created confusion rather than giving clarity to the third umpire and that is why it was felt that going back to the old method of referring decisions to the third umpire if the on-field umpires are not sure should be followed,” a source told ANI.

In the fourth T20I, Team India suffered at a couple of decisions due to the soft-signals from the third umpire. After the game skipper Kohli expressed his displeasure over the controversial calls.

“If it hits the stumps or missing the stumps, it should not matter how much the ball is clipping because it is creating a lot of confusion. One more factor that needs to be considered is how the fielding team responds to a dismissal that is claimed,” Kohli said.

“This is somewhere defining the soft signals as well. You have to question what the spirit of the game is and what those guidelines are because if things like that happen with the Indian cricket team overseas then you are talking about the completely different conversation about the spirit of the game.”